Obituary

Born November 15, 1927, Tom Harris passed on March 19, 2020. Although born in Albany Georgia, Tom was all but a Charlotte native, having attended elementary school, AG Junior High and Central High School in Charlotte, where he also was a lifeguard at Myers Park Country Club. Tom graduated from Duke University where he played football for Wallace Wade.



In 1949 he married Miriam Ashworth Isenhour, his hometown love. After graduating from Duke, Tom and Miriam moved back to Charlotte. They were married for 59 years.



From his days coaching Pop Warner football, serving with friends at South Mecklenburg High School Booster Club to his public service as a member of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education, Tom was active in Charlotte. Tom stayed involved in football circles as well as an ACC football official for over 20 years. He never knew a stranger and was always open and friendly, engaging with all he met.



Leisure time was enjoyed at Sunset Beach NC with family and where he and Miriam would hold annual ACC basketball tournament parties for their close friends.



Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas B. (Skeet) Harris, Jr., (Anne Ashley Harris) and Steven G. Harris; a daughter, Kelly I. Harris; four grandkids, Harris Lewis, Jessica Rock, Trey Harris and Tate Harris and six great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Tom was preceded in death by his younger brother, William (Buddy) Harris.



The family wishes to thank Dottie Caudle, his special friend, and the caring teams of professionals at Sharon Towers and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.



In lieu of memorials the family asks that those so inclined, reach out and help someone, a family or organization affected by the covid-19 virus.



A memorial service is planned for late summer.



A memorial service is planned for late summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





