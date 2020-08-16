1/1
Thomas C. Sowell
1936 - 2020
Thomas C. Sowell was born on January 10, 1936 in Rock Hill, S.C. He was the son of the late J.C. & Estelle Sowell. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Frances Stewart Sowell, who departed this earth on February 5, 2020. He was an avid learner and advocate of education and graduated from West Charlotte High School and Carver College. Thomas served his community and neighborhood as a Director for Charlotte Parks & Recreation until he retired in 1989. He was also a News, Weather and Sports Broadcaster for WGIV radio. Those he leaves to carry on his legacy include his three children: Willie "Bo" Sowell (Linda), Pasty Murrill (Benny), and Darlene Sowell-Darby; seven grandchildren: Adrienne Sowell, Stacie McMillan (R), Brian Murrill (Felicia), Sharise Johnson (Rich), Leah Rosser (Fred), Daniel Sowell & Imani Sowell; 4 great grandchildren; Braylen McMillan, Roman McMillan, Bryce-Alexander Murrill, & Faith Olivia Ella Johnson. A public viewing will be held on Sunday August 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Long & Son Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Second Ward /West Charlotte Men's Breakfast Club P.O. Box 667304 Charlotte, N.C. 28266



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Long & Son Mortuary Service
