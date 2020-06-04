Thomas Calvin Henderson, 83, of Charlotte died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home.
A native of Charlotte, Mr. Henderson was born on December 11, 1936. He retired from the City of Charlotte after 30 years of service and he worked for the Charlotte Checkers driving the Zamboni.
Mr. Henderson is survived by many relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1:00pm, Friday, June 5 in the chapel at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.