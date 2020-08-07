1/1
Thomas Christopher Roggenkamp Jr.
1951 - 2020
Thomas Christopher Roggenkamp, Jr., 69, passed away on July 27, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie T. Roggenkamp and Thomas Christopher Roggenkamp, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy; son, Mark and wife Tina, and his grandchildren, Liam and Julia. He is also survived by a special cousin, Judy Jessup and her children, Amanda and Shannon.

There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL. 33131.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
