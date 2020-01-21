Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Clifton Green. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Clifton Green, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was a son of the late Beulah and Austin Green of Sylva, NC.



Tom was a career military veteran. In 1952 and at the age of 17, he joined the Army. Tom served tours in Korea and Vietnam, as well as Germany and numerous locations throughout the U.S. He received many medals and commendations during his military career to include the Bronze Star. Tom retired from the military as a Master Sergeant in 1972. After retirement, he was employed by Mecklenburg County Veterans Service Office. He served in that capacity until 1994.



Tom was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and will be remembered as a good husband and father and was devoted to his family and country.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Tommy and his family; Sharon's son, Bryan Claud and wife, Susan; Sharon's daughter, Jennifer Webb; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Lois (Green) Hart and her family of San Antonia, TX, and Elizabeth (Green) Queen and her family of Sylva; two brothers, Charles and his family of Virginia, and Richard and his family of Charlotte; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 10:00 until 11:00 am Thursday, January 23, 2020, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. A committal service with full military honors will be held 10:00 am Friday, at Salisbury National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite veteran organization.



