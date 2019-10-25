Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Drake Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Leighton Drake Sr. MATTHEWS - Thomas Leighton Drake, Sr. passed away on October 22, 2019 at home with his family after a long illness. Leighton was the son of the late Margaret C Drake and Enoch F Drake. He was born on October 21, 1934 in Belton S. C. He lived with his cherished wife, Judy lin Matthews, N.C. for the past 61 years. Leighton is survived by his wife Judy Tennant Drake, daughter Cheryl Drake-Bowers and husband Beau Bowers, of Matthews, N. C., son Thomas Leighton Drake Jr and wife Melissa Drake of Indian Trail, N C. Three grandchildren, Annika Bowers, Adel Drake and Brody Drake. Brother Herbert Drake of Raleigh N C , Mike Drake of Stallings, N C, Randee Drake of Burlington NC, sisters Harriett Smith of Wilmington N Cand Peggy Poole of Cornelius. N C Leighton served his country in the U S Army from 1958-1959. He built several drag racing cars, read a lot and was self educated. Everyone who knew Leighton, knew that he could talk to you about most anything. He had a love for learning and the natural world. His honor, respect for others and focus on the good in everyone he met, were known to all who loved him. Memorials can be sent in his honor to s, and . The family will have private service for him on Saturday, October 26th at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.