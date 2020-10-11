Thomas Lindsay, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Mr. Lindsay graduated from Central High School in 1954 and then attended The Citadel. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and served in Japan. Following his discharge from the Army, he graduated from Lees-McRae College in 1958 and retired from the U.S. Post Office after 42 years of service. Tommy and Linda were married for 25 wonderful years. An avid Cubs and Panther fan, the best times were spent with children, Michael and Deb and grandchildren, Kristina, Kimberly, Mikey, Alexis, and Kamrin (Pumpkin); and great-grandchildren, Kolsen, Karoline, and Christopher.
A service in celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the chapel of J.B. Tallent Funeral Service, 1937 Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte with The Reverend Larry Dawalt officiating. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park with military honors. The family will greet friends from Noon-1:00PM prior to the service.
Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com
