Thomas Eddy Sydnor, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on May 2, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1934 in Richmond, VA. He earned a Bachelor Degree in Engineering and began a 50 plus year career in home building.He is predeceased by his daughter, Sharron Kennon and is survived by his wife, Erma Sydnor; their daughters, Terri Doyle and Lynda Hunley; their grand children, Shane Kennon, Blake Kennon, Sydnie Strader, Thomas Doyle, Hayden Hunley and Thomas Hunley; and their eight great grand children. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Carneal and her daughters; Sue Mains and Vicki Henderson.In lieu of flowers and food please make donations to Wounded Warrior , Humane Society or Levine Cancer Center. More information can be found and condolences may be offered at www.tallentfuneralservice.com