Thomas Eddy Sydnor
1934 - 2020
Thomas Eddy Sydnor, 86, passed away peacefully in his home on May 2, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1934 in Richmond, VA. He earned a Bachelor Degree in Engineering and began a 50 plus year career in home building.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Sharron Kennon and is survived by his wife, Erma Sydnor; their daughters, Terri Doyle and Lynda Hunley; their grand children, Shane Kennon, Blake Kennon, Sydnie Strader, Thomas Doyle, Hayden Hunley and Thomas Hunley; and their eight great grand children. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Carneal and her daughters; Sue Mains and Vicki Henderson.

In lieu of flowers and food please make donations to Wounded Warrior, Humane Society or Levine Cancer Center. More information can be found and condolences may be offered at www.tallentfuneralservice.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
