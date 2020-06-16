Thomas E. "Ed" Crittenden, 93, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Aldersgate CCRC in Charlotte. He was born in Hardyville, Virginia, on October 20, 1926, to Thomas H. and Wade V. Crittenden. Ed graduated from Syringa High School in Middlesex County, VA.
As a child of the Great Depression, Ed's career began early, working on his father's farm and trucking company. After a brief stint in the Army, he met the love of his life, Doris Grubb, while she was in nursing school in Richmond. They wed in 1950. Ed continued working in trucking, moving to Charlotte in 1959. He retired from Bowman Transportation in 1989. He then began his second "career," working for his son, Steve Crittenden, at Southern Fitness Products in Charlotte.
Ed was a longtime member of Cole Memorial United Methodist Church. He was also active in the Lions Club and a 50+ year member of the Donovan Masonic Lodge.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Anna C. Saunders, brother, Fredrick S. Crittenden, his daughter, Rebecca Crittenden Boyce, and his son, Stephen W. Crittenden. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris G. Crittenden; his son, David E. Crittenden (Susan) of Cary, NC; five grandchildren; Elizabeth T. Johnson (Jed), Sarah C. Fuller (Andy), Kathryn C. Apel (Tyler), Matthew D. Crittenden and A. Tyler Crittenden: three great-grandchildren and his sister Helen C. Culbertson.
A celebration service of Ed's life will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 1504 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, on Saturday, July 20, at 11:00 AM. Social distancing and masks will be observed.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association or the Guardian Angel's Fund at Aldersgate, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.
Ed's family would like to offer special thanks to the team of professionals at Cuthbertson Village Memory Care at Aldersgate, for their compassionate care.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.