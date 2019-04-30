Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edward Thornton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Edward Thornton, 23, of Huntersville, NC lost his battle with depression on April 22, 2019. Thomas was born in Charlotte on April 11, 1996 to Edward and Camille. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Thomas Edwards Brown and Robert Erman Thornton and his step grandfather Willie Staggs. He is survived by his parents, his brother Sam, his grandmothers Susan Thornton and Barbara Staggs, and extended family. Thomas graduated from North Mecklenburg High School where he excelled in Science Olympiad and Speech and Debate, and received his International Baccalaureate diploma in 2014. He attended UNC and worked at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy where he co-authored several scientific papers. Thomas enjoyed mentoring and tutoring other students. He loved animals-all living creatures-and he loved drawing, painting, and creating art and music. He loved his family dearly; he loved inventing and playing games with them, especially with his younger brother. Above all, he was kindhearted to everyone he met. On Saturday, May 4, the family will receive visitors at 1:00 with a celebration of his life at 2:00 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville. Memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Dysautonomia International. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be made at

