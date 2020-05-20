Thomas Elwood Asbury
Mr.Thomas Elwood Asbury of Charlotte, N.C. died May 14, 2020, at Novant Health Main. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 1504 West Sugar Creek Road. Dr. J. Elvin Sadler will officiate. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Long & Son Mortuary Service, 2312 Beatties Ford Road.

Mr. Asbury was born in Monroe, N.C. He served as a principal in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System until he retired. Mr. Asbury was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Louico C. Asbury and Mrs. Lutelle Locke Asbury.

Survivors include his wife, Doris; son, Thomas E. Asbury, II; granddaughter, Ryann Elise Asbury; nieces, Karen Houston and Carmen Humphrey; special nieces-in-law, Shirlyan Westmore, Carnelle Ratliff, Saundra Ratliff and Alberta Ratliff; special nephews-in-law, Lerond Ratliff and Timothy Ratliff; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Hood Theological Seminary, 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive, Salisbury, N.C. 28144 for the Thomas E. and Doris R. Asbury Scholarship Fund.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
