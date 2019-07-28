Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Eual Wilson. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Memorial service 11:00 AM Christ Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Eual Wilson, 91, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Mr. Wilson was born on July 19, 1928 in James City, PA, the son of Ernest Eual and Thelma Hottel Wilson. He married his college sweetheart, Sara Purks, on June 3, 1950. They married while attending Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, where he was a member of the soccer team, and they enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage.



Mr. Wilson is survived by his three children, Tim Wilson (Cheryl) of Cincinnati, OH, Richard Wilson (Beverly) of Charlotte, and Lori Moses (Steve) of Concord. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Jackie Wilson (Sean) of Cincinnati OH, Lindsay Few (Brian) of Wilmington NC, Courtney Clark (Stuart) of Charlotte, Stephanie Wilson (Jonathan Kaufman) of Charlotte, Adam Moses (Melissa) of Rural Hall, and Megan Emerson (Chris) of Kannapolis. He also enjoyed his twelve great-grandchildren: Samara and Tavish Wilson, Stella, Oliver, Asher, and Merrick Few, Arthur, Henry, and George Clark, Addison and Levi Moses, and Walker Emerson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara.



Tom enjoyed telling and retelling his vast array of wonderful stories that usually had everyone in the room laughing. He enjoyed working in his yard, and his yard was the envy of the neighborhood. Active in his church for many years, he was part of small group supper clubs and an active member of the Joy Club. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends.



A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 AM, with a reception following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 4545 Providence Road, Charlotte NC 28226.



