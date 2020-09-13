Thomas Fairchild Sheridan passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 with his beloved wife Betty and sons Scotty and Tommy by his side.
Tom was born August 17, 1942 in Muskegon, Michigan to the late Nell Fairchild and Edward James Sheridan. As a young man, Tom enrolled in the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years. Upon returning from the Air Force, Tom attended the University of Illinois, Muskegon Community College and Western Michigan University.
In 1964, he met the love of his life, Betty Jane Felcoski. They were married in 1966 and lived together almost inseparably for fifty-three years. They welcomed two sons, Scott Michael and Thomas Jay, while living in Dayton, Ohio. In 1972, Tom was recruited by Cardinal Associates and moved his family to Charlotte. He spent several years with Cardinal Associates before joining Pic 'n Pay Stores and then finding his home at National Welders Supply Company, acquired later by Airgas, where he mentored countless employees and made lifelong friends serving as Vice President of Human Resources, before retiring in 2013.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Betty; children, Scott Michael and Thomas Jay and his wife, Gina; grandchildren, Anna Noelle and Beckett Hight, all of Charlotte, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Jim and his wife, Nancy Sheridan. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Sheridan.
A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Homefront, P.O. Box 8209, Topeka, KS 66608-9802 or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.
