Thomas Foster Carr died on September 3, 2020 at Pavilion Care Center. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on May 1, 1931 to Linnie Sears and Arthur J. Carr.
In 1951 he joined the United States Navy and proudly served for four years. Tom and Marion Lee LeRoux were married on February 11, 1956 during a blizzard. They were both attending Bowling Green State University at that time and later the University of Toledo.
Tom was transferred with Midrex Corp to Charlotte, NC in 1974. He also worked for several other engineering companies before he retired. Tom loved to travel whether it was for work or pleasure. He worked, lived and traveled in many areas on six continents. Upon returning home from a work assignment, he would always say there was no better place to live than the USA. He was a proud American!
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, son Thomas (Laurie) of Denver, CO; daughter Andrea (Patrik) Schuler of Jamestown, NC; son James of Charlotte; Schuler grandsons Patrik of Howell, Winston, Christian and Brandon of Jamestown, NC; Carr grandsons Andrew and James of Denver, CO and granddaughter Cooper of Charlotte; brother-in-law Charles (Janis) LeRoux of Sylvania, OH; sister-in-law Kathy LeRoux of Sylvania, OH and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Victor (Elizabeth (Betty) Carr and his sister and brother-in-law Mary Elizabeth (James) Hennings; brother-in-law Robert LeRoux, a niece and two nephews.
Interment will be later in Sylvania, OH. If you wish to make a memorial gift in Tom's name, please consider the Humane Society of Charlotte, a charity of your choice
or remember someone in a health facility and send a card. This is a lonely time for them. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com
