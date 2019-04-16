Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Francis McNamara. View Sign

Thomas Francis McNamara, Ph.D, 91, died peacefully on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Thomas and Georgeanna Costello McNamara.



Dr. McNamara served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he received a BS degree from Manhattan College, a MA from Hofstra University and a PhD from Catholic University of America. He was a scientist who held 19 U.S. Patents and following a career with Warner Lambert Company, he became a Dean and Professor at SUNY Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. McNamara was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann McNamara who died in 2002, his parents, a brother, Raymond McNamara, and a son, Thomas McNamara.



He is survived by a son and three daughters, Michael McNamara and his wife, Lesli of Charlotte, Mary Ward and her husband, Ron of Burke, VA, Carolyn Pierce and her husband, Kelvin of Heuvelton, NY and Georgina Cranston and her husband, Michael of Greencastle, PA; grandchildren, Brian, Kevin and Laura McNamara, Virginia, Amanda and James Ward, Reginald, Conner, Reilly, Carter, Maureen, Meaghan and Michael Pierce and Emma and Bridgette Cranston; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Shah and Etta Proctor; and a brother, Edward McNamara and his wife, Mary Ann of Lynbrook, NY .



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster, SC. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 7:30 at Kenneth Poe Services in Charlotte.



Burial will be in the Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY on Saturday, April 27, 2019.



Memorials may be sent to the donor's choice in memory of Dr. McNamara.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Thomas Francis McNamara, Ph.D, 91, died peacefully on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Thomas and Georgeanna Costello McNamara.Dr. McNamara served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he received a BS degree from Manhattan College, a MA from Hofstra University and a PhD from Catholic University of America. He was a scientist who held 19 U.S. Patents and following a career with Warner Lambert Company, he became a Dean and Professor at SUNY Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine.Dr. McNamara was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann McNamara who died in 2002, his parents, a brother, Raymond McNamara, and a son, Thomas McNamara.He is survived by a son and three daughters, Michael McNamara and his wife, Lesli of Charlotte, Mary Ward and her husband, Ron of Burke, VA, Carolyn Pierce and her husband, Kelvin of Heuvelton, NY and Georgina Cranston and her husband, Michael of Greencastle, PA; grandchildren, Brian, Kevin and Laura McNamara, Virginia, Amanda and James Ward, Reginald, Conner, Reilly, Carter, Maureen, Meaghan and Michael Pierce and Emma and Bridgette Cranston; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Shah and Etta Proctor; and a brother, Edward McNamara and his wife, Mary Ann of Lynbrook, NY .A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster, SC. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 7:30 at Kenneth Poe Services in Charlotte.Burial will be in the Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY on Saturday, April 27, 2019.Memorials may be sent to the donor's choice in memory of Dr. McNamara.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close