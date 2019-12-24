Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Hatton Cramer was born in Evanston, IL, in 1947, and passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home in Ft. Mills, SC. After graduating from the University of Illinois where he was a Delta Tau Delta, he worked in industrial sales in Chicago, beginning in 1977 retiring in North Carolina in April of 2019. Tom had many interests-Civil War history, playing golf, tennis, painting and literature. At the time of his death, he was days away from opening his own studio in Ft. Mills, a long-time dream. Tom's greatest achievement in life, though, was his network of friends, many for decades. Tom was always the jokester, often cynical and sometimes goofy but under it all, he cared deeply about his family and good friends. Although in his last years of life, he took several overseas adventures visiting foreign countries, his best vacation times were low-key, weekend or weeklong vacations at Door County, WI; Fish Lake, IN; Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach, SC, where he kicked back, enjoying meals with friends or family, early sunrises over the ocean or sunsets on the lake, fishing and golfing, drinking adult beverages and chatting with friends..Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother. His memory continues with his surviving older brother Wm. Michael Cramer (Pamela) sisters Elizabeth Cramer and Susan Chaney (Mitchell) three nephews Matthew, Stephen, and Jason and niece Samantha; and a great-nephew and great-niece. Plans are underway for a celebration of life in early 2020. Contributions should be made to the . Online condolences may be directed to:

Thomas Hatton Cramer was born in Evanston, IL, in 1947, and passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home in Ft. Mills, SC. After graduating from the University of Illinois where he was a Delta Tau Delta, he worked in industrial sales in Chicago, beginning in 1977 retiring in North Carolina in April of 2019. Tom had many interests-Civil War history, playing golf, tennis, painting and literature. At the time of his death, he was days away from opening his own studio in Ft. Mills, a long-time dream. Tom's greatest achievement in life, though, was his network of friends, many for decades. Tom was always the jokester, often cynical and sometimes goofy but under it all, he cared deeply about his family and good friends. Although in his last years of life, he took several overseas adventures visiting foreign countries, his best vacation times were low-key, weekend or weeklong vacations at Door County, WI; Fish Lake, IN; Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach, SC, where he kicked back, enjoying meals with friends or family, early sunrises over the ocean or sunsets on the lake, fishing and golfing, drinking adult beverages and chatting with friends..Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother. His memory continues with his surviving older brother Wm. Michael Cramer (Pamela) sisters Elizabeth Cramer and Susan Chaney (Mitchell) three nephews Matthew, Stephen, and Jason and niece Samantha; and a great-nephew and great-niece. Plans are underway for a celebration of life in early 2020. Contributions should be made to the . Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.