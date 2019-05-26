Thomas H. Hartley, Jr. CHARLOTTE - Tom passed away at Presbyterian Novant in Charlotte on May 4, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Raleigh on November 19, 1942 but moved to Charlotte as a small child. Tom was preceded in death by his father Thomas H. Hartley, Sr., his mother Edna Montgomery Hartley, his uncle H.L. Montgomery, and his aunt Dorothy Montgomery Evans. Tom graduated from Myers Park High School in 1961 and attended East Carolina University. He served in the United States Army Reserve.He was employed by Charlotte Parks and Recreation until 1973 when he formed his own booking agency for baseball, basketball, and volleyball. Tom umpired baseball and refereed basketball and volleyball for more than 50 years. Tom loved sports, the beach, and live bands. He is survived by his aunt Elizabeth Ann Montgomery and his cousins Susan Rowland, Lang Montgomery, Betsy Kurlee, Johnny Evans, Martha Evans, and Janie Johnson. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 31 at 6:00pm at Keith Field at the Myers Park Trinity Complex on Randolph Road. Memorials may be made to Myers Park Trinity Little League, PO Box 11556, Charlotte, NC 28220 or Dilworth Youth Sports Association, PO Box 12131, Charlotte, NC 28220. Arrangements are being handled by Tribute Cremation Society.

