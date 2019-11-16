Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Howard Hobbs. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Howard Hobbs, 92, of Charlotte passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate. Mr. Hobbs was born April 15, 1927 in Charlotte to the late Wilton Howard and Margaret Allen Hobbs.



He attended Central High School, Staunton Military Academy and N.C. State University and was a Navy Veteran (WWII).



After spending many years working at the family owned business of W.H. Hobbs Plumbing, he retired from Charlotte Pipe & Foundry as a Vice-President.



A Mason and Shriner, he was an avid golfer and a loyal N.C. State Wolfpack fan. A long-time member of Myers Park Country Club and a Charter Member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.



Mr. Hobbs was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Allen Marcellus Hobbs. He is survived by his wife of 65 years JoAnn Terrell Hobbs and four sons; Scott Hobbs of Charlotte, Hunter Hobbs and wife Carol of Calgary, Alberta, Eric Hobbs and wife Debbie of Charlotte, Richard Hobbs and wife Julie of Charlotte. Grandchildren Chris Hobbs, Kelsey Osepchuk, Ashley Hobbs, Brian Hobbs, Kirsten Spencer, Great Grandson, Jaxson Hobbs, Sister, Margaret Hobbs Rodgers & husband Bill of Venice, Fl.



The Family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Tallent Funeral Service, 1937 N. Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte. The family will receive friends at 12:00 noon prior to the service.



In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region at PO Box 470408, Charlotte, North Carolina 28247.



