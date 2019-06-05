Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Husvar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas George Husvar, 78, of Lake Wylie SC, surrounded by his family has passed away from brain cancer.



A memorial service for Tom Husvar will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 530 Highway 274, Lake Wylie, SC. Inurnment will be a private ceremony at a later date.



Tom was born in Scranton, PA on February, 24, 1942 to the late Edward and Margaret Koizen Husvar, he was one of five children. Tom married Marie Antoinette Vintalore on April 20, 1963 and grew their family while working with UPS for 25 years in the eastern United States before settling down in South Carolina. Tom was a star football player in OLV High School, Army Reservist, Businessman, Father and Storyteller.



Tom's gift to the community was leadership, laughter and storytelling. His Swan Song project was his career in the Assisted Living Industry as he updated a network of facilities to meet state regulations for Memory Care. He touched countless lives in providing a restful residence as well paving a career path for his administrators. He enjoyed the comradery of his friends with laughter, boat trips and several vacations to Europe. As a storyteller, he always kept you laughing. To say that he is greatly missed will be an understatement.



Tom is survived by his wife Marie; children Kenneth Husvar, Jennifer Husvar, Susan Bryson; and siblings Edward Husvar, Ruth Ribbe and Barbara Doughtery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 530 Highway 274, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Husvar.

