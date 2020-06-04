Tom, 63, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, peacefully at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Born September 13, 1956, he was the youngest son of the late James Goldsworthy and Lillian Welsh Goldsworthy. His siblings include Carol Ann Huber, James (Jimmy) Goldsworthy Jr., and George Goldsworthy. After graduating Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, New Jersey, Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in Communications and enjoyed a long career in sales with 30+ years working with food sales and distribution.
Tom enjoyed his annual fishing and hunting trips with his brothers, cousins, nephews, and friends, collecting many stories along the way.
He is survived by his daughter, Megan Goldsworthy, brother, George Goldsworthy, former spouse, Eileen Goldsworthy, 8 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews, and 4 great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister, Carol, and brother, Jimmy.
A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday June 6, 2020 in the Chapel of McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road. A viewing will be held before the service at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.