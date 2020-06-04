Thomas James "Tom" Goldsworthy
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom, 63, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, peacefully at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Born September 13, 1956, he was the youngest son of the late James Goldsworthy and Lillian Welsh Goldsworthy. His siblings include Carol Ann Huber, James (Jimmy) Goldsworthy Jr., and George Goldsworthy. After graduating Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, New Jersey, Tom graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in Communications and enjoyed a long career in sales with 30+ years working with food sales and distribution.

Tom enjoyed his annual fishing and hunting trips with his brothers, cousins, nephews, and friends, collecting many stories along the way.

He is survived by his daughter, Megan Goldsworthy, brother, George Goldsworthy, former spouse, Eileen Goldsworthy, 8 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews, and 4 great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sister, Carol, and brother, Jimmy.

A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday June 6, 2020 in the Chapel of McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road. A viewing will be held before the service at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved