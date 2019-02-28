Mr. Thomas Jesse Bethea, III died peacefully on Friday, January 25th, 2019. Born in 1933 in Charlotte, NC, he was the eldest son of the late Thomas Jesse Bethea, Jr. and Flora Bethea O'Neil. He was married to Charlotte Hardee Bethea, also of Charlotte, NC, from 1951 to 1992. Full text and arrangements are on the website of Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home, Hartsville, SC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019