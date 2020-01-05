Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas John Curry. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas John "Tom" Curry, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 27, 2019.



Tom was born November 16, 1930 in Hornell, NY and grew up in Attica, NY. He enlisted in the Navy following high school and proudly served during the Korean War. He went on to graduate from Niagara University in 1957. Within months, he began working with DuPont and married Karen Nielsen of Buffalo, NY. He and Karen welcomed seven children while relocating with DuPont around the Eastern U.S., finally settling in Charlotte in 1974. The family joined St. Gabriel Catholic Church where he served on the parish council, as a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Perpetual Adoration volunteer, and usher for many years. Most recently, Tom served as Confirmation Sponsor for his grandson Sam.



Tom was an avid golfer, runner, bowler and handyman extraordinaire. Tom fancied himself quite the cook and hosted a family brunch every Sunday. He was a wonderful storyteller and loved passing on his wisdom. But what brought Tom the most joy and happiness was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and very dear friend, Glennis Hunt of St. Pauls, NC.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Karen Nielsen Curry; son, Thomas Jr.; and sister, Sister Leo Marie. He is survived by his children: Kathleen Curry (Michael Weinstein); Eileen Curry; Patrick Curry (Cynthia Curry); Christopher Curry (Kim Curry) and Johanna Curry Remes, all from the Charlotte area, Mary Curry Hoag of Raleigh, his 10 grandchildren, and his sister, Maureen Curry of Olean, NY.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road. The family will host a reception following at the church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.





