Thomas Marion Guy Jr. passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the residence of his daughter, Kathy Guy, in N. Charleston, SC.



He was born on August 3, 1922 in Chester, SC to the late Thomas Marion Guy and Blanche Porter. Mr. Guy formerly resided in Mooresville, NC. He later moved to Virginia as a young boy and resided mainly in Norfolk. He graduated from Granby High School where he lettered in four sports. After graduation, he attended William and Mary College before enlisting in the Navy in 1943 and serving during WWII as an aviator in the Pacific. He flew numerous missions fighting the Japanese and air dropping supplies to the POW's. He flew security patrol over Tokyo Bay during the signing of the Peace Treaty ending WWII. He was honored with other veterans by President H.W. Bush.



After being honorably discharged in 1946, he enrolled at Davidson College where he played football and baseball and was a member of SAE Fraternity. After graduating in 1948, he went to work for Celanese Corporation in S.C. and N.C. He retired as Director of Quality Control for Fiber Industries/Celanese.



After retiring, Mr. Guy and his wife, Alice, moved to Lake Norman. In 1967, he became and remained a member of the Lake Norman Yacht Club. He was an avid sailor and racer and was awarded numerous trophies. Mr. Guy also served as a past commodore of the Yacht Club.



Besides sailing he also enjoyed building sailboats, making sails, sewing quilts and woodworking.



Mr. Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Ware, and a daughter, Deborah Ann Guy.



He is survived by his daughters, Allyson Guy Aldrich (Robert) and Kathy Guy; son, Charles Guy; brother, Dr. Edward Guy; grandchildren, Claire and Deva Guy, Brahm Deschaux Guy; step granddaughter, Amy Cooper (Greg) and step great grandson, Evan Cooper. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be planned for Mr. Guy at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Charleston SC, 4975 Lacross Rd #200, North Charleston, SC 29406, Davidson College, Box 7170 Davidson, NC 28035 or Barium Springs Home for Children, PO Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010.



Thomas Marion Guy Jr. passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the residence of his daughter, Kathy Guy, in N. Charleston, SC.He was born on August 3, 1922 in Chester, SC to the late Thomas Marion Guy and Blanche Porter. Mr. Guy formerly resided in Mooresville, NC. He later moved to Virginia as a young boy and resided mainly in Norfolk. He graduated from Granby High School where he lettered in four sports. After graduation, he attended William and Mary College before enlisting in the Navy in 1943 and serving during WWII as an aviator in the Pacific. He flew numerous missions fighting the Japanese and air dropping supplies to the POW's. He flew security patrol over Tokyo Bay during the signing of the Peace Treaty ending WWII. He was honored with other veterans by President H.W. Bush.After being honorably discharged in 1946, he enrolled at Davidson College where he played football and baseball and was a member of SAE Fraternity. After graduating in 1948, he went to work for Celanese Corporation in S.C. and N.C. He retired as Director of Quality Control for Fiber Industries/Celanese.After retiring, Mr. Guy and his wife, Alice, moved to Lake Norman. In 1967, he became and remained a member of the Lake Norman Yacht Club. He was an avid sailor and racer and was awarded numerous trophies. Mr. Guy also served as a past commodore of the Yacht Club.Besides sailing he also enjoyed building sailboats, making sails, sewing quilts and woodworking.Mr. Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Ware, and a daughter, Deborah Ann Guy.He is survived by his daughters, Allyson Guy Aldrich (Robert) and Kathy Guy; son, Charles Guy; brother, Dr. Edward Guy; grandchildren, Claire and Deva Guy, Brahm Deschaux Guy; step granddaughter, Amy Cooper (Greg) and step great grandson, Evan Cooper. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be planned for Mr. Guy at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Charleston SC, 4975 Lacross Rd #200, North Charleston, SC 29406, Davidson College, Box 7170 Davidson, NC 28035 or Barium Springs Home for Children, PO Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Guy family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com

