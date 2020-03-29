Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Martin Ross. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Martin Ross, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC surrounded by his children.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro, NC, and will be announced in the coming months.



He was born on Feb. 22, 1939 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Alice and Harry Ross. Tom was a graduate of Salesianum High School and University of Delaware, where he studied Chemistry. In 1964 he married Anne Pearson and they moved to Kinston, NC where Tom worked for more than three decades at DuPont. As a chemist, he supported the textile groups at DuPont and later worked in the supply chain for sales and procurement of fiber waste.



In Kinston, Tom and Anne raised four children, hosted numerous exchange students and supported two Vietnamese refugees after the war, forming relationships that became life-long. Tom worked as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and other outreach programs. Tom and Anne retired to Emerald Isle, NC where he enjoyed retirement and a close community of friends. He also spent part of the year in Charlotte, NC to be close to his grandchildren and children, where he shared his love of opera and sports. Tom was a life-long Notre Dame fan and patron of the arts. He was known best for his humor, generosity, advice and deep kindness.



Tom is survived by his four children, Andrew Ross, Lauren Ross Bowley DePietro and Katie Catron, all of Charlotte, and Sarah Ross of Chicago, IL, and eight grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Opera and Beds for Kids.



Condolences may be offered at





Thomas Martin Ross, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC surrounded by his children.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro, NC, and will be announced in the coming months.He was born on Feb. 22, 1939 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Alice and Harry Ross. Tom was a graduate of Salesianum High School and University of Delaware, where he studied Chemistry. In 1964 he married Anne Pearson and they moved to Kinston, NC where Tom worked for more than three decades at DuPont. As a chemist, he supported the textile groups at DuPont and later worked in the supply chain for sales and procurement of fiber waste.In Kinston, Tom and Anne raised four children, hosted numerous exchange students and supported two Vietnamese refugees after the war, forming relationships that became life-long. Tom worked as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and other outreach programs. Tom and Anne retired to Emerald Isle, NC where he enjoyed retirement and a close community of friends. He also spent part of the year in Charlotte, NC to be close to his grandchildren and children, where he shared his love of opera and sports. Tom was a life-long Notre Dame fan and patron of the arts. He was known best for his humor, generosity, advice and deep kindness.Tom is survived by his four children, Andrew Ross, Lauren Ross Bowley DePietro and Katie Catron, all of Charlotte, and Sarah Ross of Chicago, IL, and eight grandchildren.Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Opera and Beds for Kids.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close