Thomas McDowell Muller Jr.
1951 - 2020
Thomas McDowell Muller, Jr., 69, of Charlotte, passed away at Atrium Health Pineville, after a period of declining health. Born in Savanah, GA on February 19, 1951 to the late Thomas McDowell Muller and Barbara Mickler Muller.

He attended Benedictine Military School for boys while growing up in Savannah and later graduated from the University in Georgia. Thomas worked in food service for many years and recently was working as a Chef at Atrium Health Pineville.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Muller; daughter, Jennifer M. Gramling, (Mark Gramling), of TN, son, Michael Muller, (Leah Crews) of Charlotte; grandson, Charlie Muller, of Charlotte; brothers, Eddie of Michigan, and Pat, Paul and Steve all of Savannah, GA.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
