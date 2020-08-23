Thomas McDowell Muller, Jr., 69, of Charlotte, passed away at Atrium Health Pineville, after a period of declining health. Born in Savanah, GA on February 19, 1951 to the late Thomas McDowell Muller and Barbara Mickler Muller.
He attended Benedictine Military School for boys while growing up in Savannah and later graduated from the University in Georgia. Thomas worked in food service for many years and recently was working as a Chef at Atrium Health Pineville.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Muller; daughter, Jennifer M. Gramling, (Mark Gramling), of TN, son, Michael Muller, (Leah Crews) of Charlotte; grandson, Charlie Muller, of Charlotte; brothers, Eddie of Michigan, and Pat, Paul and Steve all of Savannah, GA.
Services will be held at a later date.
