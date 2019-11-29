Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas McGwynn Moore. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas McGwynn Moore, 98, of Matthews died November 23, 2019. Born July 3, 1921 to James and Bessie Moore, Tom grew up in Raleigh. After graduating from Hugh Morson High School as senior class president, Tom attended UNC-Chapel Hill and enlisted in the Naval ROTC. He was commissioned as an ensign and served during D-Day at Omaha Beach as captain of USS tank landing craft (LCT) 647 then in the Pacific on the LCT 810 and LST 372 where he achieved the rank of lieutenant (jg). To say he had fascinating stories was an understatement. Following an honorable discharge, Tom returned to UNC-CH, completed a BS in Commerce and embarked on his 37-year accounting career with Arthur Andersen & Co.



Tom worked for Arthur Andersen in Atlanta before opening the Charlotte office, where he served 16 years as managing partner. Needing an accomplished leader with excellent manners, he was asked to serve a 3-year appointment in Tokyo. Tom held key leadership positions in his church and the Charlotte community; he served as treasurer, president, and board member for a variety of organizations, including Junior Achievement, United Way, Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, Charlotte North Rotary, and the NC Association of CPAs. Retiring from Arthur Andersen in 1984, Tom's colleagues honored him for his fairness, professionalism and wisdom. He was a beloved leader whose colleagues continue to celebrate with him on his birthday each year.



Tom treasured family gatherings and trips throughout the world. He was a devoted caregiver, a champion for his children during their life challenges, an enthusiastic cheerleader at his grandchildren's graduations and many sporting events, and an active community volunteer through Myers Park United Methodist Church. Lively games of tennis and golf as a member of Myers Park Country Club were an integral part of his schedule and he thoroughly enjoyed introducing his grandchildren to his favorite sports and perhaps teaching them how to be gracious in defeat as well as victory.



Tom is survived by his daughters Lauren Nelson (Steve Hege), Lesley Lynch (Brian), and Libby Palmer (Tom); grandchildren, John Palmer (Michelle), Tim Palmer, Lyn Nelson, Thomas Hege (Andrea Vogel); and great granddaughter, Maylin Palmer. Tom is preceded in death by Virginia, his second wife of 27 years; Phyllis, his first wife of 31 years; and his brothers James, Randall, Carey, and Horace.



Tom's family is deeply appreciative of the caregivers and residents at Plantation Estates who helped maintain his quality of life. Family and friends will miss Tom's sense of integrity, sharp mind, generous spirit, dry wit, and global perspective.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, in the chapel at Plantation Estates in Matthews. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Employee Appreciation Fund, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, 28105; or to Heart Math Tutoring, PO Box 30623, Charlotte NC, 28230; or to A Child's Place, 601 E 5th Street, Charlotte 28202.



