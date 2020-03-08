Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Michael Altobellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Michael Altobellis of Southport, NC passed away on March 6, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anne Mosely Altobellis, and his son Joe Altobellis.



He is survived by his wife Lucy Altobellis, grandson Miles Altobellis of Charlotte, NC, sister Linda Altobellis of Southport, NC and sister-in-law Ammy Dunlap (Edd) of Wake Forest, NC.



Tommy grew up in Wilmington, NC. He attended New Hanover High School and Carolina Military Academy. He served in the Naval Reserves with active duty aboard the USS Enterprise. In 1971 he married the love of his life, Lucy Walton and later resumed his college education. After graduating from UNC at Wilmington he began his career in the grocery business with CF Muller Company as a Sales Rep in Charlotte, NC where he lived until his retirement from Red Gold, Inc in 2015. Tommy was a well-liked and respected professional during his long career as a Regional Sales Manager.



Tommy loved his family, his home, boating, fishing and sports- both as a participant and in his later years as a spectator. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, NC.



The family extends special thanks to Moe Smith, Randy and Dianne Jacks, Sarah Still, and Laura and Ken Braswell for their friendship, love and support.



The service to celebrate Tommy's life is at 2 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the burial at 2643 Leader Circle, Wilmington, NC.



Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.



Condolences to the family at





