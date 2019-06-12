transitioned from this life on June 8,2019 at Huntersville Novant Hospital. He was born January 9,1933 in Concord, North Carolina and was the beloved only child of the late Thomas M. Caldwell Sr. and Letha Torrence Caldwell. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Thomasena S, Caldwell and his son, Milton T. Caldwell.
He is survived by his daughters: Gwendolyn C. Bradford (Bernard) and Letha Marlene Caldwell; his grandchildren Bernard Bradford Jr., Bianca B. Howard( Wayne) and Harvey Finley Jr; great grandchildren; Marissa L. Bradford, Liv W. Howard and Lenora J. Howard.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13,2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:30 a.m .Charlotte N.C. 28216.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 12, 2019