Tom Dixon, age 88, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020.



Tom was born and raised in Hendersonville, NC. He was the son of Dr. Guy Dixon and Jennie Edney Dixon.



He partnered with his brother in creating and operating the business of Panefold walls and doors for over 50 years.



After returning to Hendersonville from serving in the Navy for 2 years, he married Jackie Gilliam in 1955. They moved to Florida to start their lives together, and were blessed with four wonderful girls, Teri, Tony, Melanie, and Jennie. Aside from his love for God and his country, Tom's role as a father was the most important thing in his life and was always his top priority. However, Teri, Tony, and Jennie joined their mother in Heaven in 2009, 1965, and in 2002. Now, they have welcomed him home.



He is predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Jackie Gilliam. As well as his second wife Faye Guess Dixon; along with siblings Guy Dixon, Sr, Jean Graham, Jane Dixon, and May Holt.



He is survived by his loving daughter Melanie and life partner Carolyn Shumway, as well as brother, Frank Dixon and sister, Becky Dixon Friedman and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He touched so many lives and all who had the honor of knowing him loved him. He was a humble and kind man with a generous and giving heart. Tom was a man who spread his love in many ways and ultimately made an impact on many lives regardless of how big or small.



Service will be Sunday, February16th, 2020 at:



Tracy Grove Baptist Church, 984 Tracy Grove Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731



Visitation at 1p.m. and service at 2p.m.



Condolence cards may be sent to the family at

