Thomas R. Nasser III FORT MILL - Thomas R. Nasser III, 75, of Fort Mill, SC died March 1, 2019. Son of Thomas R. Jr. and Gertrude G. Nasser, he was born August 12, 1943, in Fall River, MA, he taught chemistry at Easley High School, Easley, SC 1969-1979 then completed his Clemson University PhD in textile chemistry. Tom and Shan Nasser were owners of Clemson Orchids which became Carolina Orchids in Fort Mill, SC. Tom is survived by his wife AlexSandra C. Nasser (Shan) at 3637 Pleasant Road, Ft. Mill, SC 29708, children Darrell Nasser, Shana Salas, Donna Phillips and grandchildren Dan Nasser, Ryan Nasser, Jordan Salas, Jenson Moore, and Nicholas Johnson. There will not be a service and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2019