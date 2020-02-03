Thomas B. ("Tommy") Nations CHARLOTTE - Thomas B. ("Tommy") Nations passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Tommy was a long-time resident of Charlotte. He was a teacher at Myers Park High School, was an early employee of the McLeod Center, and he served as a website developer and IT consultant for several businesses in the Charlotte region. However, Tommy described his profession as "musician." At various times he pioneered live music in local clubs and restaurants in the Charlotte area, had a band that toured nationally, hosted a weekly TV show on WBT and taught music. He was a singer, multi-instrumentalist and gifted song-writer. As both a schoolteacher and a music teacher, he shaped the lives of many young people who became successful adults. Tommy is survived by a host of friends, who will celebrate his 70th birthday on Sunday at 2pm at The Evening Muse in NODA. Tommy's memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm in the Chapel at St. John's Baptist Church on Hawthorne Street in Charlotte. Tommy would want memorial gifts to go to Drumstrong for Cures, Inc. (https://drumstrong.org/donate/) or to Care Ring (https://www.careringnc.com).
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 3, 2020