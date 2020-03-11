Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Neely Massey Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 2:30 PM First Presbyterian Church 200 West Trade Street Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Thomas Neely Massey, Jr., 89, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in his home in Charlotte. He was born on June 13, 1930, in Waxhaw, NC, son of Thomas Neely Massey and Laura McMurray Massey. After high school, he went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College, graduating magna cum laude in 1951. His medical education continued at Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University. He received his MD degree in 1955 with honors including chief medical resident in internal medicine and membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha honor medical society. After interning at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Pennsylvania, Dr. Massey served as a captain in the US Army Medical Corps in both Japan and Korea. Upon returning from the Far East, Tom began a residency in internal medicine at North Carolina Baptist Hospital, in Winston Salem, followed by a fellowship in cardiology at the Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.



While a resident at Baptist Hospital, he met and married, Renna McNair, with whom he would share over 60 years of marriage. In 1961, he began his medical practice at the Travis Medical Clinic, later known as First Charlotte Physicians, having a long association with Presbyterian Hospital. He was extremely privileged to have practiced the art and science of medicine for 59 years, grateful to his patients, hospital staff, nurses and fellow physicians for their loyalty and friendship. He was blessed to be involved in the lives of his patients. Tom was the first director of the coronary unit at both Mercy and Presbyterian Hospitals with a special interest in non-invasive cardiology. Honors included fellowships in the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Cardiology Physicians. He was president of North Carolina Society of Internal Medicine and the Charlotte Chapter of the . Upon retirement from full time practice, he worked with Novant Health's cardiac rehab program and in clinics for the homeless and disabled.



Tom's Christian faith was very important to him. He loved his church and was an active elder at First Presbyterian Church for many years and served as a delegate to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church on two occasions. He had the privilege of sharing his faith with others while teaching Sunday School, and on mission trips to Kenya, Mexico, Venezuela and Haiti.



Tom also enjoyed many activities with his family including camping in the North Carolina mountains, national parks throughout the country and spending summers at Camp Seagull as their camp physician. Outdoor photography, especially landscape and bird photography, and gardening were his pride and joy.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Will Massey, his sister, Marion Yearwood and his brother, Carl Massey. He is survived by his wife, Renna; two sons, Tom Massey III and his wife, Elise of Raleigh, NC and David Massey and his wife, Lauren of Nashville, TN; a daughter, Kathryn Sweitzer and her husband, Sam of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are grandchildren, Walter Wilder and Neely Massey; Anna Kathryn, Parker, Claire and Ashley Massey; Anna and Kate Sweitzer; Clayton Massey, and Luke Massey and Madison Brennan and their daughter, Rose.



A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow in the Wood Fellowship Hall at the church.



Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





