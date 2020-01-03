Thomas O Dixon, 60, of Norwood, passed away on Monday December 30, 2019.
Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, "Tod" was a beloved father, husband, and friend. A member of the Army National Guard, in 2018 Thomas retired after 34 years of service as a Signal Technician with the City of Charlotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation. The son of the late Clarence Robert and Betty Jean Dixon, Thomas is proceeded in death by his wife, Sheila C Culp, of 13 years.
He is survived by his children, Clifton Dixon, wife Leslie of Gastonia, Hailey Whitener, husband Kyle of Gastonia, Michael Culp (Meg Payton) of Norwood, Lisa Culp (Jerome Asbell) of Troy, Brother Anthony Dixon of Tempe, Arizona, Brother Robbie of Charlotte, grandchildren Lilli, Ella, Jayden, Jolen, Zayen, Everleigh, and many nieces and nephews that he loved.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm, with burial services on Friday, January 3rd at 2:00pm at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020