Dr. Thomas Oliver Coppedge, Jr.
April 24, 1923 - November 12, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Tom Coppedge passed away November 12, 2020 after a short illness. A resident of Southminster, Dr. Coppedge was born in Nashville, NC, the son of Thomas Oliver Coppedge and Anna Speas Coppedge. Tom was a graduate of Nashville High School, Nashville, NC; UNC-Chapel Hill; and the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC.
After his medical training, Dr. Coppedge proudly served in the U.S. Army at Camp Pickett, VA during the Korean War, as then one of only three Board Certified Radiologists in the Army. When his service ended, he moved his family to Charlotte, where he practiced medicine for over 38 years.
Dr. Coppedge was a devoted family man. He took great pleasure in supporting the interests of his children. He attended every sporting event and activity his schedule allowed. He was active in the Charlotte Country Day Father's Booster Club. He particularly enjoyed helping out at the annual Make-Your-Own-Pizza Dinner.
Dr. Coppedge was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Teau Council Coppedge and his grandson, Christopher Lewis Coppedge, Jr. He is survived by his children, Thomas Coppedge, III (Linda), Patsy Bradley (Rex), John Coppedge (Kathy), Anna Coppedge, and Lewis Coppedge (Libby); fourteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Dr. Coppedge remained an enthusiastic UNC fan, avid fisherman and golfer, as long as he was able. He continued to cheer for his favorite team, hanging a UNC banner on his apartment door. He was always willing to impart his fishing wisdom with anyone who asked. He also continued to tell his favorite fishing tales, particularly of fall surf-fishing at Cape Hatteras, until days before he died.
Dr. Coppedge was a long-time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and sang tenor in the church choir.
Due to COVID restrictions, a brief family committal service will be held at Trinity, to be followed by a celebration of his life at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 or Southminster, 8919 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.
