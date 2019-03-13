Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Philip Simmons Sr.. View Sign

Tom passed away March 9, 2019 at the age 88. He was in the company of his loving family.



Born November 14, 1930 in his parent's home in Yadkin County, he was the son of Wheeler and Bernice Simmons. After graduating from Harding High School in 1949, he worked for Wearn Lumber and Snow Lumber companies.



Tommy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He married his high school sweetheart, Leslie Black, in 1951 after five years of dating. He is survived by his wife, Leslie "Boots"; three children, Phil, Becky and Paul; three grandchildren, Philip, Will and Maddie; two great-grandchildren, Naomi and Bruce; as well as his sister Rosie and her husband, Jim Andrews.



Tommy loved fishing so much that he built himself a wooden boat as a teenager. Then, as a father, he built, with his brother-in-law and father, a cabin on Lake Norman for their families and friends to enjoy. All summer holidays were spent at the lake house having family cook-outs with friends and relatives. He spent uncountable hours teaching his children and their friends to water-ski. Was this his overly-generous nature or an excuse to be on his boats? We say both!



One week a year he took his family on fun-filled vacations throughout the eastern states. In retirement, he took his adored wife, Boots, to all 50 of the country's state capitals. He spent his other weeks of vacation at his favorite spots, Ocracoke Island, Hatteras, Murrells Inlet and other seaside fishing villages. He enjoyed time with his parents, relatives, friends and family for relaxing October fishing and boating.



A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 15th in the Chapel of Forest Lawn West Funeral Home, 4601 Freedom Drive. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. A reception will also follow the service. Interment will be in Forest Lawn West Cemetery.



For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Christ Presbyterian Church, 2461 Arty Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28208, where Tom was a member.





4601 Freedom Drive

Charlotte , NC 28208

(704) 395-0055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

