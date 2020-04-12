Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. "Dick" Giblin II. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Richard "Dick" Giblin II, age 89, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, April 8th 2020 at his residence at the Cypress of Charlotte. He was born in Utica, NY in 1930, the son of Mary Warfield Bayley Walker and Thomas Richard Giblin I.



Dick graduated from Emory University with a BS in Medicine in 1952 and Emory University with an MD in 1955. He served as a United States Air Force Flight Surgeon from 1956-1959 and went on to graduate from Duke University following his residency in Plastic Surgery in 1965.



He married Elena del Carmen DelMonte on July 24th, 1954 in Atlanta, GA. After several moves while in training they settled in Charlotte in 1965 with their four children. He enjoyed a long and very successful career as a Plastic Surgeon until his retirement. after his "soft retirement", he lived part time in Maui, Hawaii for several years.



During his life he enjoyed many hobbies. These included world travel, Japanese gardening and Koi ponds, rose gardening, Bonsai and Orchid cultivating, genealogy, snow skiing, Arabian horse breeding, horseback riding, and fox hunting, among many others.



He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachel Reynolds Giblin.



Dick is survived by his loving wife, Elena (Del Monte) Giblin, his daughter Cecilia (Stephen) Hipp, and sons Thomas III (Rebecca)Giblin, Gregg Giblin I, and Michael (Wendy) Giblin Sr. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Gregg Giblin II, Jennifer (Matthew) Hipp Kennedy, Melissa Giblin, Ryan (Kristen) Hipp, Thomas (Heather) Giblin IV, Evan (Haley) Hipp, Keala Giblin and Michael Giblin Jr, and three great-grandchildren: Vayda Giblin, Kalissa Giblin and Gregg Giblin III. A celebration of his life will be held as soon as conditions permit. Memorials may be sent to the donor's choice. Condolences to the family may be left at

