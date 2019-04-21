Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Sigmon. View Sign

The Rev. Dr. Thomas R. Sigmon, 80, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on April 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and Lung Cancer.



Tom was born in Newton, North Carolina to the late Ralph Manson Sigmon and the late Gladys Radar Sigmon on April 4, 1939. He married LaVon McCurry Sigmon on September 4, 1960 in Hickory, North Carolina. He was a graduate of Fred T. Ford High School and also achieved a Bachelor of Arts from Lenoir Rhyne University, a Masters of Divinity from Duke University and a Doctor of Ministry from Drew University.



Tom retired from the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church in 2005 after 46 years of active ministry. He continued his ministry after retirement serving as an interim minister for parishes in transition thru 2012.



Throughout his ministry Tom served as a pastor of numerous United Methodist Churches throughout Western North Carolina, but primarily in the Charlotte area since 1972. He served rural, small town, mountain, suburban and urban churches, with his last parish being Sharon United Methodist Church in SouthPark. He also served as the Gastonia District Superintendent and finally as the Executive Program Director of Ministries for the Western North Carolina Conference.



During his ministry he frequently focused on ecumenical coalitions, assisting in the linkage of churches especially in local missions. In the late 1960's he was one of the key organizers of a multi-denominational Cooperative Christian Ministry in Hickory that continues to this day. In the early 1970's he was one of the organizers of the original Mecklenburg County Council on Aging. Late in his career, he was also instrumental in partnering with the Duke Endowment to establish rural affordable housing ministries across Western North Carolina.



Tom believed that Christianity is not a "spectator sport", but requires active witness based on justice, mercy, compassion and respect for all. Though loyal to his denomination, he still believed very strongly that the name of one's denomination was meant to be used as an adjective, not a noun.



He is best remembered as a people person. He loved to travel, but it was not the landmarks, but the people that interested him the most. He was a man of impact, but always unassuming and humble. A positive impact was instinctive to him - so instinctive it seemed effortless, and often times he may not have even realized he had an impact until someone told him. All who knew him have been blessed to have his example.



Tom is survived by his wife LaVon; their children Mary Beth Smart and her husband Mike of Gastonia and William Thomas Sigmon and his wife Elizabeth of Charlotte; his brothers Jerry Manson Sigmon and his wife Jean of Newton and Donald Eugene Sigmon and his wife Becky of Newton; their Grandchildren Matthew Alan Klingaman and his wife Lacey of Mt. Holly, Jennifer Elizabeth Thrift and her husband Charlie of Stanley, Marshall William Sigmon of Charlotte, and Jordan Elizabeth Sigmon of Charlotte; their great-Grandchildren Kamryn Elizabeth Thrift of Stanley and Ryder James Klingaman of Mt. Holly; nieces Lynn Sigmon Laws of Newton, Kim Sigmon Gulzar of Mt. Holly and Donna Sigmon Wellmon of St. Louis; and nephews Marcus Todd McCurry of Greensboro and David Eugene Sigmon of Newton. Tom was predeceased by another nephew, the late Jeffrey Manson Sigmon of Newton.



A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte. The family will greet visitors following the service in Jubilee Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Aldersgate Resident Financial Assistance Fund (Aldersgate at Shamrock, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215). Tom's family also wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Aldersgate Retirement Community, Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, Dr. James P. Smith, MD, and Dr. Justin P. Favaro, MD, PhD.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





