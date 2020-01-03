Thomas Raymond Paquette, 59, of Mooresville died unexpectedly on December 31, 2019. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be at 1:30 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM prior to the service at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel.
He leaves behind his wife Jackie and children, Chris and Monique both of Raleigh; brothers, David (Jenny) Paquette of Mooresville and Randy (Mary) Paquette of Wake Forest; sisters, Diane Williams of Greensboro, Michelle (Tommy) Buckman, Jr., of Gastonia and Karen (Doug) Parkes of Madison, AL; twenty-two nieces and nephews; and his canine buddies, Freddie and Daphne. In addition to his parents, his infant brother, Peter, preceded him in death.
Tom's family would like to thank the first responders and the staff of Forsyth Medical Center. Floral tributes are welcome or memorial contributions may be directed to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020