Thomas Reese Tucker
1958 - 2020
Thomas Reese Tucker, 61 of Mill Spring, NC, and formerly of Charlotte, NC died as the result of an accident on Saturday, July 18.

He was born in Selma, Alabama and was the son of the late Sarah (Louise) Silverthorne Tucker and Reese Huitt Tucker. He graduated from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, VA in 1976 and from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA in 1980. He was proud to be a member of New Beginnings Moravian Church in Huntersville, NC.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Gordon Tucker, and daughters Sarah Anderson of Carrollton, TX and Emily Hooker of Sykesville, MD. He was also the very proud grandparent of Amelia Hooker, Emma Tucker, Grayson Hooker, Jace Hooker, Austin Anderson, Tucker Anderson and Sadie Hooker. His son-in-laws Lance Hooker and Wil Anderson were also integral members of his family.

Tom was pre-deceased by a sister, Carol Garner of Memphis, TN, and is survived by sisters Sherry Sullivan of Midlothian, VA and Deb Lynch of Amherst, VA.

A memorial service for Tom will be held in the future when it is safe to have large gatherings. Tom was a lifetime supporter of St. Jude, and a memorial fund has been setup in his honor with this organization.

An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
