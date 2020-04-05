Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gordon Funeral Service, Inc. 1904 Lancaster Avenue Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-8141 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Thomas "Tom" Robert Lathan, 88, of Matthews, NC passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1931 in Union County to the late Howard Samuel Lathan and Evelyn Randall Lathan. He was also preceded in death by his brothers; Kenneth Lathan and Randall Lathan.



Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years Betty Haywood Lathan and their three children: daughter Linda Walden of Charlotte and her sons Charlie of San Francisco and Alex and his wife Hannah of Iwakuni, Japan; son David Lathan, his wife Dana and their children Ariel and Joshua of Weddington; daughter Laura Simons and her husband Kirk of Waynesville..



Born and raised in Union County, Dr. Lathan was a graduate of Pfeiffer Junior College, North Carolina State University and Oklahoma State University and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a true believer in community service and shared his gifts through Monroe Optimist Club and Central United Methodist Church.



Dr. Lathan returned to Union County to raise his family and develop a thriving veterinary practice. He credited growing up on a farm in the Prospect community for his interest in and love of animals. Everything from dogs to birds was brought to Dr. Lathan during his 32 years at Lathan Animal Hospital. When it came to treating the larger animals such as horses and cows, Dr. Lathan would go out to the farms. He was quoted "I enjoy going out to the farm. You get a chance to talk to people. In the office it is so rushed."



There are countless stories of someone bringing in their beloved animal and Dr. Lathan giving it the treatment it needed. It was the people who made his work as a veterinarian a joy for him citing the best part was the clients, "They were so smart and they expected a lot of me and I tried to give it." But after 32 years he sold his practice and as he said in an interview with the Monroe Enquirer Journal, "The days were getting longer and it was hard to keep the hours," he said. "I believe if you cannot do everything you start to do, then let someone else have it".



Tom and Betty loved to travel. They took annual summer vacations loading the 3 children in the car and adventuring throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico. The tradition was carried on later with the grandchildren fostering a love of adventure and exploration. After retirement, Tom and Betty travelled around the world experiencing many different cultures, visiting six of the seven continents.



Memorial gifts may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 801 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC 28112 or The Samaritan Fund of ACTS Plantation Estates, 733 Plantation Estates Dr., Matthews, NC 28105.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.







Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112 is caring for the Lathan Family.

