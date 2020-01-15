Thomas Roy Byington, 81, passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on August 19, 1938 in Waukesha, WI, he was the son of the late Russell T. and Elmira Kathryn Saska Byington.
Mr. Byington is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet C. Westberg Byington; two daughters, Terry Byington Urban and Debbie Byington Transou; four granddaughters; one great granddaughter; and one great grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Road, Tampa, FL 33607 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 15, 2020