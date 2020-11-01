1/1
Thomas Smith
1937 - 2020
Thomas Smith
June 24, 1937 - August 16, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Tom Smith, 83, of Charlotte passed away on August 16, 2020. Tom was a loving and dedicated son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Louise Smith, brother Craig Smith and his beloved wife, Sue Hager Smith. He is survived by his son, Tom, Jr. (Lisa) and daughter, Michelle Beman, grandchildren, Blair Delatte, Patrick Delatte (Crystal), Grayson Smith, Caleb Smith, Faith Beman, Justin Cook and great-grandsons, Patrick, Jackson and Emerson and business partner Benner Efird. Tom was a life long member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church.
For the past sixty years, Tom has served in the world of conservation, stewardship and as a frontline advocate for hunter's rights. As the owner of Tom Smith Safaris, he was a pioneer and leader in the taxidermy industry. Tom had a true zeal for life and traveled the world to share God's creation with others.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Durham Memorial Baptist Church or the charity of donor's choice.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Durham Memorial Baptist Church
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
