Thomas Steven Chepke Jr.
1963 - 2020
57, Passed away on Saturday August 15th, at his home. He was born on 7/30/1963 to Thomas Sr. and Geraldine Cooper Chepke in Mahoning County, Ohio. Tom had a deep love of basketball, having been named captain of the team in 1980 and 1981 and winning All-Mahoning Valley and All-State honors while leading his high school team to tremendous success. Tom was later inducted to the Western Reserve High School Hall of Fame in honor of his achievements on the court, but was best remembered for demonstrating sportsmanship even his opponents admired. Later in life he spent a number of years as assistant coach of the JV and Varsity basketball team at The Cannon School. He loved St. Patrick's Day, his family, and was passionate about Old English Sheepdogs, becoming a legend in the local Sheepie community, both on the OES Facebook Group, and in person. He was preceded in death by his cherished mother, Geri, and is survived by his beloved children Lyndsey Swaffar (Ryan), Mallory Chepke, Thomas S. Chepke III, his grandson Eli, the apple of his eye, his loving father, Thomas Sr., sister Dawn Chepke, sister Laurie Chepke, brother Gary Chepke (Angela), A host of nieces and nephews and his furry pack of five, Daisy, Maggie, Boo, Lily, and Camie. Faith Funeral Services in York, SC is handling the arrangements. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tom's name to Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Inc. texasoesrescue.org.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
