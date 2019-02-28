Thomas Watson Murray Jr.

Mr. Thomas Watson Murray, Jr., 78 of Charlotte, passed away on February 22, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 11:00 a.m to 12 noon. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
