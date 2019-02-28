Mr. Thomas Watson Murray, Jr., 78 of Charlotte, passed away on February 22, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 11:00 a.m to 12 noon. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Watson Murray Jr..
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019