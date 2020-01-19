Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 515 North Central Avenue Belmont , NC 28012 (704)-825-5301 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Belmont , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Wesley Knowles III passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on January 16, 2020 with his family by his side. Tom was a son to the late Billie Bookout Knowles and Thomas Wesley Knowles Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Knowles.



He was a graduate of South Point High School in Belmont, N.C. and Belmont Abbey College. He served in the Army National Guard. Tom was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Belmont, N.C. where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Stephen Minister, and on various committees. He loved his family, especially when his three grandchildren called him Pop. He loved the beach, to play golf, to work in the yard, to grow tomatoes, listen to the "Beatles", play his guitar and to tell a good joke. Tom worked in medical sales until retirement.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Ernestene White Knowles; his children, Wesley Thomas (Heidi) Knowles, Erin Knowles (Will) Nixon. Tom is survived by his three precious grandchildren who were the love of his life, Wesley Thomas Knowles Jr., Harper Lanning Knowles, and David Reid Nixon. A niece Katie Knowles (Ian) Montalto and many cousins.



A special thank you to the staff of Gaston Hospice (Robin Johnson House), Lincoln County Hospice and Stanley Total Living Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to; Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, First Presbyterian Church (102 S. Central Ave., Belmont, NC 28012), and ( ).



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Belmont, North Carolina. The family will receive friends after the service.



