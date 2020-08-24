Thomasene (Tommie) Ann Balac (89) passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.
She was the loving mother of George L. (Pete) Thornton, Jr. She is survived by four grandchildren; a great granddaughter; a great- great granddaughter; aunt; fifteen nieces and nephews and several very dear, close friends, all of whom she loved dearly and loved her in return.
Burial will be at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution in Tommie's name be made to Toys For Tots (www.toysfortots.org
). Condolences may be left at www.McEwenFS.com
.