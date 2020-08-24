1/
Thomasene Ann "Tommie" Balac
1931 - 2020
Thomasene (Tommie) Ann Balac (89) passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.

She was the loving mother of George L. (Pete) Thornton, Jr. She is survived by four grandchildren; a great granddaughter; a great- great granddaughter; aunt; fifteen nieces and nephews and several very dear, close friends, all of whom she loved dearly and loved her in return.

Burial will be at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution in Tommie's name be made to Toys For Tots (www.toysfortots.org). Condolences may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
