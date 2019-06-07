The funeral service for Mrs. Tia Gaither Thompson, 43, will be 3pm, Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 245 N. Main Street, Richburg, SC. Survivors include her beloved husband, Rodney B. Thompson; children, Aaron Thompson, Makiya Sanders, D'Asia Price and Alisha Covington; two grandchildren, Demi Price and Demir Lewis and her mother Sarah C. Gaither. Viewing: 4-6pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home, 534 Hampton Street, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends 2127 Dutchman Drive, Apt. 103, Rock Hill, SC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 7, 2019