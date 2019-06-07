Tia Gaither Thompson

Guest Book
  • "Tia was my first friend at North Carolina Central..."
    - A'Sheika Penn
  • "To my family , We are very saddened at loss of our cousin..."
    - Toni Hardwick
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family and friends. May you..."
  • "No matter how much life a person had the of living, the..."
Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
534 Hampton Street
Rock Hill, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
245 N. Main Street
Richburg, NC
Obituary
The funeral service for Mrs. Tia Gaither Thompson, 43, will be 3pm, Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 245 N. Main Street, Richburg, SC. Survivors include her beloved husband, Rodney B. Thompson; children, Aaron Thompson, Makiya Sanders, D'Asia Price and Alisha Covington; two grandchildren, Demi Price and Demir Lewis and her mother Sarah C. Gaither. Viewing: 4-6pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home, 534 Hampton Street, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends 2127 Dutchman Drive, Apt. 103, Rock Hill, SC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 7, 2019
