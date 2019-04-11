Tiffany Viccola Marshall departed this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Orlando, FL at the age 42. She was born August 26, 1976 in Buffalo, NY to Edward (deceased) and Janie Marshall. A wake will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at A.E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Ave. from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Another visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Elevation Church - Ballantyne, 11701 Elevation Point Dr., Charlotte, NC 28277, at 11:00 am and the service will follow at 12:00noon. www.aegriersonsfcc.com 704.377.4243
