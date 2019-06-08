Tilda Howard Sifford, 98, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Presbyterian Hospice Care. "Tit" as she was affectionately called was born April 10, 1921 to William Howard & Elizabeth Green Howard in Charlotte, NC and she was the mother of six children - two survive her, James Howard (Alice) of Dumfries, Virginia, and Gardenia Sifford of Charlotte, N.C. four predeceased her - Calvin Sifford, Sarah Sifford, Shirley Sifford Teeter and Curtis Sifford. She is also survived by one sister, Elizabeth Howard Street. She is also survived by a Goddaughter/niece, Mary Hamilton Gordon of Charlotte NC. A Celebration of Life Service to honor and remember her will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic at 12 noon. Visitors may pay their final respects starting at 11:00 am until the time of the service. A.E. Grier and Sons is entrusted to serve.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 8, 2019