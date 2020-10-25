1/1
Timothy David Nicholson
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy David Nicholson, 55, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He was born on March 4, 1965 in Charlotte, NC, to the late Jerry and Patricia Capps Nicholson.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Berea Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at Berea Baptist Church with Rev. Russell Files officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lion's Club Camp Dogwood, PO Box 39, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Nicholson family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Berea Baptist Church
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Berea Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved