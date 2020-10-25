Timothy David Nicholson, 55, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born on March 4, 1965 in Charlotte, NC, to the late Jerry and Patricia Capps Nicholson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Berea Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at Berea Baptist Church with Rev. Russell Files officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lion's Club Camp Dogwood, PO Box 39, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Nicholson family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.